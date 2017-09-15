One person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle accident

RENO COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ronald L. Devore, 63, of Lyons reports his vehicle was sitting at the eastbound stop sign attempting to turn south onto Monroe when he was struck from behind.

The striking vehicle was driven by 17-year-old Thomas G Harmon of Otis, Kansas.

Both Devore and Harmon were wearing their seat belts. There was no airbag deployment.

Devore and Harmon were evaluated on scene by Reno County EMS and Devore refused treatment, however, Harmon was transported to Hutch Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.