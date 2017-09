HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 54-year-old Hutchinson man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Friday evening.

Ricky Spittler was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after the vehicle he was operating overturned. It happened when a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Bridgett Bingham of Hutchinson pulled out in front of him in the 1800 block of South Lorraine.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m.