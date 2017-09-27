New state command senior enlisted leader for JFH Kan. National Guard

TOPEKA – Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general, announced the selection of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams as the state command senior enlisted leader for Joint Forces Headquarters, Kansas National Guard, Topeka. Williams replaces Command Chief Master Sgt. James Brown, who is leaving the position to become the command senior enlisted leader for Joint Force Civil Support, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

In this role, Williams, will be the primary advisor to the adjutant general of Kansas on all matters pertaining to the enlisted force. He currently serves as the state command chief master sergeant for Joint Forces Headquarters, North Carolina National Guard, and will begin his duties in Kansas Oct. 2.

“I am pleased to announce the selection of Chief Master Sgt. Williams, who brings with him an impeccable record and leadership experience that will benefit the Kansas National Guard,” said Tafanelli. “This position carries great responsibility and I am confident that he is the right person to join our team.”

“I am looking forward to serving the Citizens, Airmen and Soldiers of the state of Kansas,” said Williams. “Chief Master Sgt. James Brown has laid a great foundation for the enlisted Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard and I look forward to the opportunity of building upon his legacy.”

“It has been my absolute honor to serve the citizens of Kansas and the soldiers and airmen as their command senior enlisted leader for the Kansas Guard,” said Brown. “It is comforting to know I am leaving our most valuable assets, our enlisted warriors, in the capable hands of this tremendous Airmen, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams.”

Williams entered the North Carolina Air National Guard in 1987 and graduated from the Air Transportation Specialist course at Shepard Air Force Base, Texas, in 1988. During his career, he has served in a number of command positions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Germany, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar.

His military education includes the Noncommissioned Officer Prep Course, Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Course, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy Course, Air National Guard Chief Executive Course, Chief Leadership Course, Command Chief Orientation Course, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Course, and numerous other professional courses.

Williams earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in businesses administration from Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama.

Williams’ military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, North Carolina National Guard Meritorious Unit Citation, North Carolina Adjutant General’s Meritorious Achievement Service Ribbon and North Carolina National Guard State Service Ribbon.