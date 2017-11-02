Hutch Post

New Details On Prison Disturbance Heighten Kan. Lawmaker Concerns

by 2 Comments

By Jim McLean

A security lapse at the El Dorado Correctional Facility led to a June 24 disturbance during which inmates used makeshift weapons to threaten guards, according to new information provided Wednesday to Kansas lawmakers.

The report, compiled by the prison’s Serious Incident Review Board, said the failure of guards to secure “multiple” doors allowed between 50 and 70 inmates to leave their cells and enter the prison yard where inmates from another cellblock had gathered for their scheduled “evening recreation.”

The inmates entering the yard refused orders to return to their cells. Fights broke out among prisoners affiliated with rival gangs, triggering a series of events as guards struggled to maintain control of the facility.

Rep. Russ Jennings, the Lakin Republican who chairs the Legislature’s corrections oversight committee, said the report heightens his concerns about security at El Dorado and other state prisons.

Rep. Russ Jennings, a Lakin Republican, and other members of the Legislature’s corrections oversight committee discussed a report on recent security incidents at Kansas prisons. The committee met Wednesday in Topeka.
CREDIT JIM MCLEAN / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

“It’s an absolute failure of security,” Jennings said. “The most fundamental thing that you have in prisons is locked doors. If you prop a locked door open or don’t properly close it, you’re failing at the most fundamental level.”

Jennings said he believes the security lapse was a byproduct of the high staff vacancy rate at the prison that has depleted the ranks of veteran guards.

The turnover rate at El Dorado in the last budget year was 46 percent, said Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood in a briefing to the committee. It averaged 33 percent across the system.

To stabilize staffing, Gov. Sam Brownback in August approved pay raises for corrections officers — 10 percent at El Dorado and 5 percent at the state’s other prisons.

Responding Wednesday to questions from legislators, Norwood acknowledged that the differential pay rate was negatively affecting morale among officers who work at facilities other than El Dorado.

“It has, to be honest with you,” Norwood said. “There is no other way to put that.”

The El Dorado incident and a riot in September at the Norton Correctional Facilityhave focused the attention of lawmakers on prison staffing issues ahead of the 2018 session, Jennings said.

“I don’t think that it’s a system in crisis, but there are significant challenges,” he said. “The Legislature is going to have to step up and support solutions for this.”

Jim McLean is managing director of the Kansas News Service. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

  • lodge # 7

    It’s not a pay issue that’s the problem you can pay then ten times what there making it doesn’t matter. If you fail to train them how to operate the doors there’s still going to be problems they need to start from the inside and fix the problem. Simply giving them more money for messing up and doing a bad job only encourage’s bad behavior the guards there should have to go through the same kletc and be licenced just like everyone else that calls them selves an officer there an embarrassment not only to the badge but to a man who stands up straight.

  • 2Cents

    Money, money, money, mon . . . ey! Raises, training, or what have you; how shall we spend it; what are our priorities?

    There must be some way out of here
    Said the joker to the thief
    There’s too much confusion, I can’t get no relief
    Businessmen, they drink my wine
    Plowmen dig my earth
    None of them along the line know what any of it is worth

    No reason to get excited, the thief, he kindly spoke
    There are many here among us who feel that life is but a joke
    But you and I, we’ve been through that, and this is not our fate
    So let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late

    All along the watchtower, princes kept the view
    While all the women came and went, barefoot servants, too

    Outside in the distance a wildcat did growl
    Two riders were approaching; the wind began to howl —Bob Dylan 1967