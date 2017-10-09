Mustard Seed for sale in Buhler

BUHLER, Kan. — After over 13 years of being in business, the owners of the Mustard Seed in Buhler have decided to sell the business.

In a Facebook post, the owners say they have been a successful and growing business, but other responsibilities and dreams are coming their way.

They add that there are so many opportunities for the business to grow in Buhler with the new sports facilities that draw a large group of people to it.

They’ve been nominated by customers for the top small restaurant in Kansas by the Kansas magazine and would love to see the business continue on as part of Buhler’s busy destination downtown area by someone who will love it as much as they have.