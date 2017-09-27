Motions hearing scheduled in aggravated criminal sodomy case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the trial for a 55-year-old man charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy has been continued a number of times, Judge Trish Rose has scheduled an all-day hearing Thursday to hear pretrial motions.

Richard Dean McHenry is accused in the case. The victim says the relationship between the two started back in 2009 when she was 16, but changed over time. His demeanor toward her also changed. The victim alleges the sexual encounters occurred in December of 2015 and April of 2016 and were forced.

She stated during the preliminary hearing that the last encounter occurred when she came to his home to get some of her belongings. She was kicked and then sexually assaulted.

If he’s convicted of the sodomy charges, he would be considered a persistent sex offender, meaning he could get double the sentence.

McHenry has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sodomy for a case from 2000 out of Jefferson County and is required to register as a sex offender, but has failed to do so and faces an additional charge for failing to register.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder says there are several motions that will be considered during the hearing.