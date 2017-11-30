More fake money showing up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police took two reports of someone passing, or trying to pass, fake bills on Wednesday.

The first was reported in the afternoon when a 21-year-old man says he received a fake $20 bill at the Yesway convenience store 1905 E. 4th.

The second incident occurred at the South Main Westlake Hardware Store where an employee reported that a white male attempted to pass two fake $100 bills unsuccessfully.

Police have not made any arrests from these incidents. Businesses and individuals should be on the lookout for someone passing fake money.