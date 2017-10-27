Montalbo gets more prison time for aggravated assault case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man convicted of aggravated assault and making a criminal threat was sentenced Friday to 19 months in prison, which will run consecutively to a sentence handed down recently by Judge Trish Rose.

Benito Montalbo was convicted of getting into a confrontation back on June 25, 2016, with two individuals after one of them allegedly told him to slow down as he was driving by in Nickerson. He allegedly, at some point during the altercation, pulled a knife and threatened others with it. He’s also alleged to have threatened to come back later with a gun.

Reno County District Judge Tim Chambers noted Friday that Montalbo has 28 prior convictions, 10 of which are felonies. He ordered the sentence to run consecutively to a sentence handed down by Judge Rose

In the earlier case, Montalbo was convicted of possession of morphine and marijuana, as well as various other charges. Judge Rose sentenced him to 2 years and 10 months with all the convictions running concurrently to each other.

Montalbo was stopped by a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy back on Jan. 21 of 2014 at 6th & Porter. The deputy apparently knew Montalbo’s driver’s license was suspended. Allegedly on his person was a small plastic bag of synthetic marijuana or K-2. A small amount of marijuana, morphine pills, other various types of pills and zigzag rolling papers were found on the console of his vehicle.