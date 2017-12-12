Mobley scheduled for court Wednesday in firearms and drug case

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old man arrested a week ago on drug and other charges is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for the formal reading of charges.

Officers were trying to serve a warrant when Lucas Mobley and 60-year-old Murray Mobley pointed guns at them. The men were ordered to drop the weapons. After repeated warnings, both finally did.

Lucas Mobley was seen near a shed in the 2400 block of Broadacres in South Hutchinson, which led to a search of that shed. Officers found a modified shotgun and other gun parts, as well as drugs, including 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Murray Mobley was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and felony interference. He made a first appearance on the charges against him Tuesday.

Lucas Mobley was arrested for criminal use of a firearm, that being the shotgun with a barrel under 18 inches, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, personal use drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by someone addicted to meth and an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Lucas Mobley is scheduled for court Wednesday morning, while the case against Murray Mobley will move to a waiver-status docket.