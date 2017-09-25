Michael J. Ziegler | 1951 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michael J. Ziegler, 66, of Hutchinson, died Thursday, September 21, 2017, at St. Francis on Via Christi Campus, Wichita. He was born August 3, 1951, in Wakeeney, to Clarence and Eileen (Spartz) Ziegler.

Michael graduated from Salina High School in 1969 and Hutchinson Community College. He retired as a machinist at Cessna/Eaton after 38 years of service. For 32 years, Michael owned Ziegler Concessions, where he worked alongside his family. He served as past president of the Hutchinson Jaycees and was a member of the JCI Senate. Michael was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #612, with 37 years of service. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling and taking his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews fishing.

On June 7, 1971, he married Pamela Clark at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. They recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.

Michael is survived by: wife, Pamela of the home; sons, Brad M. Ziegler (Angela) of Winfield, Matthew J. Ziegler of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Courtney Venn (Travis), Riley Ziegler, Tyler Ziegler, Lucy Ziegler, Mason Ziegler; siblings, Randy Ziegler, Marian McNally, Rosalind Lewis, Carla Ziegler, Cindy Ziegler, John Ziegler, Patrick Ziegler; in-laws, Betty and Riley Clark; six brothers-in-law; eight sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters-in-law.

Parish Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, with Father Dana Clark and Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #612, St. Teresa’s Catholic Church or Holy Name Catholic Grade School in Winfield, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.