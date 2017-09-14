Mental health booth at fair answers tough questions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson noted on Facebook that drug abuse and mental health issues can strike any family, regardless of social status, financial wealth, age or color.

To be successful in the fight for recovery, he believes they must first address the stigma that goes with these diseases.

He’s inviting fair-goers to visit the Reno County Drug Coalition Booth in the Meadowlark building at the Kansas State Fair. They’ll have representatives from Communities That Care, Substance Abuse Center of Kansas, Horizons Mental Health, Reno County Health Department, Oxford Houses of Reno County and Reno County Law Enforcement working together to help those battling for their lives and their families.