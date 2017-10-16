Melva Rae Law | 1934 – 2017

Melva Rae (Barker) Law, 83, died on October 14, 2017 at Mennonite Friendship Communities in South Hutchinson. She was born on May 25, 1934 in Colby, KS to Howard Lewis and Wilma Estelle (Dean) Barker.

Melva worked outside the home as an Order Clerk for the Spiegel Catalog. She enjoyed her time with her family. Her hobbies included crocheting, needlepoint and sewing.

She was a member of the former North Minister Presbyterian Church and had more recently attended church with her son at the First Assembly of God in Hutchinson.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother and his wife, Dean A. (Marsha) Barker and a niece, Heather Barker.

Survivors include her three sons and their wives, Aaron K. (Susan) Law, Wichita, Bradley P. (Lisa) Law, Mesa, AZ and Brian L. (Koi) Law, Hutchinson; seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and one bundle of joy on the way.

Cremation has been effected. The family will plan a private gathering at a later date.