McPherson man arrested after stealing pickup

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested after a Hutchinson woman reported her pickup was stolen just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police were able to recover the truck and arrested 31-year-old Stephen Ratzlaff of McPherson.

Potential charges against him include felony theft, felony interference, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while suspended.

Twenty-four-year-old Marie Bowley was also arrested for felony interference.

Ratzlaff was jailed on a $10,000 bond.