Man with 3 cases before the court may enter a plea Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man with three cases is expected in court Friday where he may enter a plea.

In one case, Ivanhoe Love III faces charges of attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, burglary, stalking and two felony and one misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. These crimes occurred on Aug. 11.

The state alleges Love attempted to enter a local home without permission. He also allegedly threatened a Hutchinson woman with an M4-type long gun. He is also accused of burglary for entering a home on that same date, slashing tires on two vehicles and scratching words on one of them. He is also accused of damaging a window of the garage.

In an earlier case, he’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft and criminal damage.

In this case, Love is accused of threatening the victim with a pink-handled pocket knife. He’s also accused of sending a text threatening to knock a couple of her teeth out, stealing an Xbox and black .22-caliber rifle. During that same altercation, he’s accused of punching a hole in the bedroom door, breaking two mirrors and sticking two knives in a door.

He also faces a community corrections violation for a conviction of aggravated battery for a case from 2016.

All three cases will be before Judge Joe McCarville Friday afternoon.