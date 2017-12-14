Man convicted of aggravated battery to be sentenced Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fifty-one-year-old Troy Snell, who was charged with attempted second-degree murder and entered a plea to a lesser charge of aggravated battery, is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

The victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2. Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

Snell was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim and allegedly tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope.

The victim testified to the encounter and admitted the two had used methamphetamine prior to this happening. She says he did strangle her, but stated a number of times that she believed he didn’t try to kill her.

Sentencing is scheduled in front of Judge Tim Chambers.