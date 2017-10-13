Man convicted of 1994 Kan. murder makes case he’s innocent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A hearing is underway in Kansas for a man who has spent more than half of his life in prison for a double homicide that witnesses swear he didn’t commit.

KMBC-TV reports that the hearing for Lamonte McIntyre began Thursday in Wyandotte County. He’s imprisoned for the 1994 deaths of Doniel Quinn and Donald Ewing, who were shot in broad daylight as they sat in a car in a drug-infested neighborhood.

A forensics expert testified during the hearing that the investigation was grossly deficient. McIntyre’s clothes were not tested for glass or blood, and suspect eyewitness testimony was left unchallenged.

Guinn’s sister, Marsheil Kendrick, says she believe in McIntyre’s innocence. She says the family wants “to see the right thing done” and that it’s time for McIntyre to “come home.”

