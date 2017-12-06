Man arrested for large quantity of marijuana

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a man with an expired tag on his vehicle. That eventually led to a search of the vehicle and his arrest on drug charges.

Forrest Ward, 25, of Wichita is accused of having a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle and a large amount of cash.

According to statements made in court, he was in possession of 1.7 pounds of marijuana and $17,000 in cash. He was also in possession of hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia.

Potential charges include distribution of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, no tax stamp, possession of hydrocodone, registration violation and driving while a habitual violator.

Bond in the case was set at $11,600. He’ll be back in court on Dec. 13 for the reading of any formal charges.