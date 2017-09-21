Man accused of marijuana distribution formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man charged in a drug distribution case from April was in court Thursday morning where he was read the formal charges.

Domonic O’Shea Holder is now charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The state alleges that he had between 450 and 30,000 grams (just over 66 pounds) of marijuana on April 15 and conspired to distribute with Alyssa Holler.

Holder is jailed on a $10,000 bond. His case will now move to a waiver-status docket on Oct. 20.