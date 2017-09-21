Lyle G. Pallister | 1926 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Lyle Glenn Pallister, 90, of Hutchinson, died September 19, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born December 24, 1926, in Hutchinson, the son of Glenn and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister.

Lyle graduated from Nickerson High School and attended Hutchinson Junior College Vocational School. He grew up and lived in the Midland community, where he was a farmer for over 50 years. Lyle was also a carpenter for Frank Savage Construction in Sterling, as well as a part-time machinist for Cessna. He loved making furniture, playing pitch, and sports of all kinds. But above all was Lyle’s love for his family. Lyle served on the Midland school board and was a lifelong member of Midland Community United Church of Christ, serving on the board and as caretaker of the property.

On September 1, 1946, he married Barbara Symcox in Eureka. They shared 71 years of marriage. Lyle is survived by: his wife, Barbara of the home; daughters, Linda Gentry of Rossville and Judy Teufel and husband Jim of Sweet Springs, MO; and son-in-law, Steve Krenzin of Abilene. His grandchildren were the special ‘joy’ of his life and he was ‘Grandpa’ to five grandchildren; five step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren. Other survivors are: brother, Leland Pallister and wife Dorothy of Hutchinson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Cinda Krenzin; son-in-law, Bob Gentry; sister, Aurel Lea Wills; and sister-in-law, Betty Pallister.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Midland Community United Church of Christ, 1955 22nd Rd., Sterling, with Pastor Jeanine I. Rishel officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Friends may sign his memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wesley Towers, 700 Monterey Place, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the church or Wesley Towers, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.