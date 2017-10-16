Loren “L.W.” W. Cook | 1927 – 2017

Loren W. ‘L.W.’ Cook, 90, died Saturday, October 14, 2017, at his home. He was born April 13, 1927, in Wichita, the son of Willis and Gladys (Headley) Cook.

oren worked for KPL for 41 years, retiring as a line foreman in 1989. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 304, Hutchinson American Legion Lysle Rishel Post 68, Hutchinson Reno Masonic Lodge #124, Wichita Scottish Rite, and Wichita Midian Shrine. Loren was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and was happiest at Lake Kanopolis. But what he cared about most of all was family and being ‘Papa Loren’ to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

On February 6, 1948, Loren married Phyllis J. Brack in Hutchinson. She died July 2, 1987. He is survived by: son, Ted Cook and wife Jerri of Hutchinson; daughter, Barbara Harper and husband Sean of Hutchinson; brother, Doug Cook of Hutchinson; grandsons, Ryan Cook and wife Staci, David Cook, John Mullen, Michael Mullen, Mason Mullen, Spencer Mullen; great-grandchildren, Marisa Cook, Weston Cook, Ellie Cook, Tinsley Cook; and several nieces and nephews. Loren was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Norma Hayes; and sister-in-law, Carol Cook.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Elliott Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to TECH or No Youth Left Indoors, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.