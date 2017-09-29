Local man suspected of stealing from a number of merchants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man who is the victim in a criminal case faces charges involving theft from local merchants.

Joshua Holmes was trying to sell new bed sheets to a local motel employee. That employee became suspicious and notified Walmart, who confirmed the sheets were stolen.

That employee also reported seeing numerous items, including new electronics, in the room.

Holmes is suspected of theft of merchandise from a number of local merchants including Walmart, Dunham Sports, Dillons and Tractor Supply — where he’s suspected of stealing a lawnmower. The thefts occurred in August and September.

He faces at least three counts of felony theft and will be back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges.