Local man formally charged in robbery and drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old Hutchinson man remains jailed on a number of charges for allegedly taking items by force, including a handgun and a bag containing other items.

Richard Heller II appeared before a judge Wednesday where he was informed of the charges the state has filed against him. That includes robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal carrying of a weapon, that being metal knuckles.

Apparently, during the altercation on Sept. 23, Heller approached a vehicle, removed a bag from the victim, then asked him where his gun was. The victim told him it was under the seat. He was then ordered to place it on the dashboard. Heller reportedly took the gun and told the victim to call him in an hour. The victim did, but Heller refused to give it back.

When police made contact with Heller, they reportedly found the methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and the metal knuckles.

Heller is being held on a bond of $40,500 and his request for a reduction was denied.

His case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Oct. 18.