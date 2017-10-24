Local man formally charged in aggravated burglary case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man arrested back on Oct. 14 was back in court Tuesday where he was read the formal complaint, which includes a charge of aggravated burglary.

Charles Cooprider is accused of entering a home where the resident was inside. He is accused of stealing two sets of keys, an iPod, then the victim’s car — a 2007 Toyota Camry.

On that same date, he allegedly broke into another vehicle and stole tools valued at over $1,500. He was also in possession of marijuana when he was apprehended by police.

He’s jailed on a bond of $31,500. During the hearing Tuesday, he requested a reduction, which was denied. If he’s convicted on the aggravated burglary charge alone, it’s a presumptive prison sanction.

His case now moves to a waiver-status docket.