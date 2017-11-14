Local businessman Gary Poulton dies of cancer at 63

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A well-known businessman who helped start what was once Sub n’ Stuff sandwich shops and then Hog Wild Pit BBQ restaurants died after a short battle with cancer.

Gary L. Poulton, 63, died Nov. 13 at his home in Hutchinson.

Poulton sold his interest in Hog Wild back in 2012 and, according to his Facebook page, is now the owner of Wholesome Meadows Farm in Hutchinson.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary in Hutchinson.

*Photo courtesy of his Facebook page