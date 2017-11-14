Hutch Post

Local businessman Gary Poulton dies of cancer at 63

by

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A well-known businessman who helped start what was once Sub n’ Stuff sandwich shops and then Hog Wild Pit BBQ restaurants died after a short battle with cancer.

Gary L. Poulton, 63, died Nov. 13 at his home in Hutchinson.

Poulton sold his interest in Hog Wild back in 2012 and, according to his Facebook page, is now the owner of Wholesome Meadows Farm in Hutchinson.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary in Hutchinson.

*Photo courtesy of his Facebook page

  • Crimus

    Sad to see this. He also had a nice Dodge Viper.

  • Justice should be equal

    He was one hell of a man. Gary ran his restaurants with a work ethic of I’ll do everything I ask you to do nothing is beneath me, if dishes needed done he did them, meat chopped he chopped it. I had the honor of being his employee for 13years he made you feel important and worked along with you. Rip boss they don’t make em like you anymore.