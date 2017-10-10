Lincoln Elementary reports improvement to board

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board Monday heard a continuous improvement report from Darla Fisher and her staff at Lincoln Elementary School.

In her report, Fisher said 91 percent of the school’s students made at least one year’s growth in reading and 93 percent of sixth graders left the building reading on grade level.

In terms of student conduct, two years ago, Lincoln had nearly 500 office referrals for behavior. In 2016-17, Lincoln ended the year with less than 80 referrals, or about an 84 percent decline.

The principal also talked about Lincoln’s renewed commitment to collaborate with all teachers and staff members so that all students can be successful. Lincoln staff is finding that professional learning communities are one of the school’s most successful methods of intentionally discussing how their students are learning.

In action items, the board approved an out-of-state student activity request for the SkillsUSA Club at the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy to attend the Mid-America Conference at Columbus, Nebraska, later this month.

They also approved a memorandum of understanding between Reno County Head Start, Reno County Education Cooperative and the Early Education Center.

They also held an executive session to discuss possible staff pay increases related to employer-employee negotiations. No action was taken after the executive session.