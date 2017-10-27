Light agenda scheduled for commission on Halloween

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It looks to be a very light agenda for the Reno County Commission when it meets Tuesday.

As part of the consent agenda, commissioners will consider a letter of support for TECH to receive a grant for the acquisition of an accessible van.

The commission will also consider approval conditions for a Community Corrections Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Grant and approval for Fire District 8 to spend $90,000 for the purchase of a used or demo brush truck.

They’ll also get an update from Maintenance Director Harlen Depew, County Appraiser Brad Wright, and Aging and Public Transportation Director Barbara Lilyhorn.

The Reno County Commission Meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Reno County Courthouse.