Learn how to replace old sidewalks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Do you have a sidewalk that needs fixed or replaced? Is hiring a contractor outside your budget? Join Interfaith Housing and learn how to mix your own concrete and replace your crumbling sidewalks.

They warn you to be prepared for some heavy lifting and to get a little messy.

Jeff Thomson of Interfaith Housing will walk you through the process, show you what materials you need, and share some tricks to make the job easier. You will learn how to remove old concrete slabs, how to mix concrete, and how to spread the mix correctly into a brand new sidewalk.

This event is coming up on Monday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 331 W. Sherman in Hutchinson.