Law firm offers free rides home during holiday season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again this year, Bretz & Young Injury Law will provide free rides to those who may celebrate a little too much this holiday season.

The service will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Hutchinson. A ride can be requested by calling or texting (620) 899-8368. A team of drivers will pick up the person needing a ride.

One driver will operate the vehicle belonging to the customer, while the other driver will follow in their own vehicle. Riders will not have to worry about retrieving their vehicle the next day.

Drivers will be former law enforcement officials and other trustworthy persons who are very good with vehicles.

There is no cost to use the service. Bretz & Young is fully funding the cost of hiring drivers.

SafeRide will operate through the new year, however, Bretz & Young hopes to extend the offer past that date if the community takes advantage of the offer.