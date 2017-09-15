Latest unemployment numbers show slight decrease

TOPEKA, Kan. — The latest unemployment numbers for the month of August show the rate for Hutchinson at 4.9 percent. That’s down from 5 percent in July and considerably lower than the 5.8 percent in August of last year.

The rate for Reno County also dropped slightly in August with a rate of 4.6 percent. The rate in July was 4.8 percent and lower than the rate a year ago when it was 5.2 percent.

There were 1,342 residents of the county who were unemployed last month, most of those in the city of Hutchinson.

All of the surrounding counties also saw a slight decrease in numbers with the exception of Harvey County, where the rate went up slightly.

For the state as a whole, the numbers show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in August. This was up from 3.7 percent in July and down from 4.3 percent in August 2016.