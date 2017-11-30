Kroger posts better-than-expected 3Q earnings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The quarterly earnings session for major companies with ties to Hutchinson and Reno County concluded this morning with stronger-than-expected earnings from Kroger. The parent company of Dillons today reported net earnings of $397 million, or $0.44 per diluted share compared with $391 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of last year.

The report offset expectations of flat or lower earnings due to increased pressure from Amazon and Walmart.

Total sales increased 4.5 percent to $27.7 billion in the third quarter compared to $26.6 billion for the same period last year. Total sales, excluding fuel, increased 3 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

The numbers show that most companies with ties to Hutchinson are doing well with only Siemens/Gamesa and ADM showing lower numbers throughout the past three months. BNSF Union Pacific, Arconic and Tyson all showing positive results.