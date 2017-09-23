Kickers combine for 6 missed field goals in Double OT thriller

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Neither team scored in a defensive battle that remained scoreless until the 4th quarter.

The kickers in the Highland vs. Hutchinson matchup had plenty of opportunities to put points on the board, but the Scotties’ (2-2, 1-2) William Solomon and the Dragons’ (4-1, 3-0) Luke Niemeyer combined for an ice cold 3-of-9 on field goal attempts.

Solomon came into the game 5-for-5 on FG attempts and a school-record 46-yarder against Iowa Central last week. Solomon has been a blessing for a Highland team that never attempted a field goal last year with Coach Arnold opting for two-point conversion attempts most of the season.

Solomon attempted to break his record from last week with an early 47-yard attempt. He missed and the defensive battle began.

Niemeyer got the next chance to score and couldn’t connect from 43 yards out. Niemeyer also came into the game with no misses on two attempts and a long of 27.

With 4:39 left before the half, Niemeyer got another chance from 38 yards out. He missed again.

Both teams went into the break deadlocked at zero.

The Blue Dragons, known for their offensive run game, averaged less than a yard per rush in the first half. The prolific ground attack would finish the game with a net of 38 yards and 0.8 yards per carry. DeShawn Waller gained 37 of them on 11 touches. Otis Williams added 3.2 yards-per-carry on eight looks.

Midway through the third, Niemeyer lined up another FG attempt, this time from 37. Again, the sophomore missed.

Niemeyer got his fourth chance less than two minutes into the 4th quarter. From 23 yards out, Dragon fans and coaches hoped it was a gimme.

It was not. Niemeyer’s attempt was blocked and recovered by the Scotties.

The Dragon defense held and gave Niemeyer a fifth chance two minutes later. With the crowd cheering him on, Niemeyer connected from 33. The scoreless tie was broken nearly four minutes into the final quarter.

Both teams battled back and forth into the final seconds. The Scotties played three different quarterbacks. The job was won early in the season by Kyle Kearns, but he finished 7-for-18 with 43 yards. HC Aaron Arnold turned to Tristan Speer, who completed 8-of-14 for 53 yards with a TD and INT.

Highland brought third-string quarterback Xavier Shephard Jr. in for two plays. He carried the ball both times, but was carted off after an injury on the second rush.

The injury forced Highland to bring Kyle Kearns back in the game. That was short lived, as the Scotties quickly asked Tristan Speer to finish the game.

With time running out, Speer drove his team down to the Blue Dragon 4. After Willie Jordan was stopped on a first down run, Speer rushed to the line and spiked the ball to kill the clock with 13 seconds left. On third down, Speer had his pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

Already 0-for-1 on the day, Solomon jogged out onto the field for his second attempt. With five seconds left, Solomon connected from 25 to send the game into overtime.

Hutchinson won the overtime toss and elected to play defense.

On a third down scramble in OT, Speer found Ronnie Jamison from 10 yards out. The extra point put the Scotties up 10-3.

Now on offense, Hutchinson needed a TD and XP to extend the game.

The Blue Dragons went to the air. Cam Jones rolled to the left and found Jaylen Erwin on a 15-yard strike.

Down one, the game came down to the right foot of Luke Niemeyer. Just 1-for-5 on the day, including a 23-yarder that was blocked, the crowd once again showed its support for No. 39. Niemeyer left no doubt in the kick that skied high above the defensive line.

The Blue Dragons started on offense in the second overtime. For the second time in the game, Cam Jones had Hunter Sims for what could have been a touchdown. However, the ball slipped through the grasp of Sims, who limped off after the play.

Niemeyer, now 1-for-5 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts, had a chance to give Hutchinson the lead.

From 37 yards out, Niemeyer connected on his longest field goal of the season.

Now up 13-10, Hutchinson needed to stop the Scotties one last time.

Highland tested the run game, but couldn’t get past the Dragon defense.

The Scotties finished with 45 yards on the ground on 34 attempts.

The ground game tried to center the ball between the hashes on third down in an attempt to give Solomon a great look at a 39-yard FG. Willie Jordan made it just inside the right hash.

With the wind at his back, Solomon lined up a chance to extend the game to a third OT. The kick never got high enough.

Solomon drove the ball between the outstretched hands of Dragon defenders, but the ball never got above the crossbar.

The Dragon bench rushed the field after the exhilarating finish.

FINAL (2OT): Hutchinson 13 Highland 10

Cam Jones threw for 215 yards on 16 completions. He finished with one TD and an INT. Jones was sacked three times.

Highland quarterbacks were also collectively sacked three times.

Highland finished 1-of-2 on red zone attempts, while Hutchinson scored once on four attempts.

Niemeyer finished 2-of-6 on FG attempts for Hutchinson, while Solomon finished 1-of-3 for Highland.

Hutchinson is at home again next week as the Tritons of Iowa Central (0-5) travel into Gowans.