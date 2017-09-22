KHP working fatality accident east of Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — The Kansas Highway Patrol, with the assistance of Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies , are on the scene of a fatality accident in the county.

Dispatchers confirm they’re working the crash east of Hutchinson along U.S. 50 and Buhler/Haven Road. According to preliminary reports, a car was going north of Buhler/Haven Road just before 2 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. The collision pushed the car into the northeast ditch where it caught fire.

No names have been released at this time.