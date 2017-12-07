KHP: Man hospitalized after tire comes loose on SUV

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by Johnny L. Pugh, 24, Wichita, was westbound on K96 five miles south of Hutchinson.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when front tire came loose. The vehicle traveled into the ditch.

Pugh was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.