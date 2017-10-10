Kelley Kathleen Bergen | 1963 – 2017

Kelley Kathleen Bergen, 54, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born in Hutchinson on May 8, 1963, the daughter of Mal and Irene (Roberts) Kleiber.

She was a 1981 graduate of Hutchinson High School and had retired from Wesley Towers in 2003.

Kelley had been married to Jeff McMillan in 1982. They divorced. Then on February 21, 1986, she married Michael Duane Bergen in Hutchinson. He survives. Other survivors include: her children, Josh McMillan, Kandi Gregg and husband Ryan; her parents; sister, Karen McLean and husband Kelly; five grandchildren, Bryson Root, Brody Root, Dylan Gregg, Brinlee McMillan, and Kolan Gregg, all of Hutchinson.

She was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Lloyd and Eleanor Kleiber and Everett and Lila Roberts; and sister, Lila Marie Kleiber.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park, with Reverend Bones Nay presiding. The casket will remain closed. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice House, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.