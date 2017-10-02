KDOT awards $18M in Transportation Alternatives Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation selected 34 projects for inclusion in its Transportation Alternatives (TA) program for Federal Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019.

Eligible projects under this federal program include facilities for pedestrians and bicycles; scenic or historic highway programs, landscaping and scenic beautification, historic preservation of transportation facilities, conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails, control or removal of outdoor advertising, archaeological planning and research related to transportation and the Safe Routes to School program.

KDOT evaluated each application and made selections based on criteria developed using input from various departments and external partners, such as safety and network improvements, cost estimates, project readiness, public support, and other factors. The total estimated costs for the 34 selected projects is $24 million. Each project sponsor must commit to providing at least 20 percent of the cost of the project as a local cash match.

A full list of TA projects that were selected to receive an award includes Hutchinson who will receive funds for the Washington Street Bicycle Boulevard. The city is requesting $362,915 with a local match of $90,728 for a total cost $453,643.

Reno County is also included for the Rcat Fixed-Route Bus Shelters with a request of $76,620, a $19,130 local match bringing the total cost of $95,750.

Others in the area also receiving money include: McPherson, Moundridge, North Newton

and St. John.