KBI investigates shooting in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a shooting in Ellsworth County.

Just after 10p.m., Thursday, first responders transported a shooting victim to the hospital in Ellsworth and later to a Wichita hospital, according to Mayor Dennis Boyer.

Authorities did not have updated information on the condition of the victim. The man did live in rural Ellsworth County and had worked in the area, according to Boyer.

The KBI is expected to release a statement Friday.

Lorraine has a population of just over 100 residents and is located 48 miles southwest of Salina

