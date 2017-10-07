KBI identifies man killed in SW Kansas office involved shooting

FINNEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Finney County and have identified the man killed as Cristino Umana-Garcia, 29, originally from Garden City, according to the media release.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and the Garden City Police Department contacted the KBI to request assistance following an officer involved shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen just before 11:30 a.m. reporting a male subject who was behaving erratically, and whose vehicle had become stuck on an unmaintained road approximately 15 miles southwest of Garden City.

A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area just before 12 p.m. and located the subject later identified as Cristino Umana-Garcia armed with a knife, and holding it to his own throat.

Shortly after, the subject retreated to his vehicle and locked the doors. A second sheriff’s deputy and an officer from the Garden City Police Department arrived on the scene, and attempts were made to speak with the subject until he emerged from his vehicle and charged toward them. At that time two law enforcement officers, one from each agency, fired at the subject, fatally injuring him.

Umana-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. He had previous convictions for identify theft and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.