Kansas woman injured in home-invasion robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a residential robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to report of a robbery at a home in the 1400 Block of South Waco in Wichita, according officer Charley Davidson

A 64-year-old woman told police that when she arrived home from work, she saw two unknown suspects wearing masks and taking things. One suspect hit her several times and took her purse and a deposit bag she had from her work. They fled the home on foot.

One suspect is described as a dark-skin Hispanic man in his mid 20s. He was 5-foot-1, weighed approximately 120-pounds and was wearing dark clothing and a red bandanna to cover his face. The second suspect was a lighter-skin Hispanic man approximately the same size with a green hooded sweatshirt and a blue bandanna covering his face, according to Davidson.

The victim suffered facial injuries during the robbery, according to Davidson. Anyone with information is asked to call police.