SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Oswalt, Lynn Marie Oswalt, 28, Topeka was southbound on the ramp to from Kansas 4 to U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka.

The van left the roadway and overturned. Oswalt was transported to Stormont Vail. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.