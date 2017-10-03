Kansas woman hospitalized after car flips on I-135

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Jessa N. Miller, 35, Valley Center, was northbound on Interstate 135 just in Newton. The vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the grass shoulder, struck a reflector post and swerved to the left.

The driver overcorrected to the right and the vehicle slid sideways back to the grass shoulder, hit a concrete culvert and flipped onto its roof.

Miller was transported to a hospital in Wichita. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.