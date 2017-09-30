Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after being set on fire; 3 officers also burned

The fire occurred the 1100 Block of west 11th in Baxter Springs, according to the Sheriff

CHEROKEE  COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and the Kansas State Fire Marshal are investigating after a woman died when she was set on fire.

Just after 7a.m. Saturday, Sharon Horn, 65, of Baxter Springs, died at Springfield Hospital, according to a media release from the sheriff’s department.

Horn’s died from injuries after a man entered her home and began assaulting her, ultimately setting her and two Baxter Springs Police Officers on fire.

The suspect threw fuel the woman and two officers, catching them on fire, according to the sheriff’s department.

A third officer, along with the suspect, also sustained injuries during the incident, which occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect and one Baxter Springs Police Officer continue to be hospitalized while the two other officers have since been treated and released.

Initially the call came in as a domestic disturbance, but investigators have since determined the victim and suspect were acquaintances, but not involved in a domestic relationship, according to the sheriff’s department.

 

