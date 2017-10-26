Kansas woman admits role in man’s baseball bat murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a baseball bat killing in a downtown Topeka apartment.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 31-year-old Ebony Lanay Porter will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement. She initially was charged with second-degree murder as an aider and abettor in the killing last year of 52-year-old Mark Everett Johnson.

Co-defendant Arthur Lee Ford IV is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to intentional second-degree murder.

Authorities allege that Porter and Ford plotted to break into Johnson’s apartment. Porter and Johnson lived in the same building.

During the break in, Ford is accused of killing Johnson. Ford subsequently was spotted on an ATM security camera using Johnson’s stolen bank card.