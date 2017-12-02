Kansas wind industry fights against tax-credit reversal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Wind industry executives are pressing Gov. Sam Brownback to lobby Kansas’ congressional delegation in opposition to a cut to a federal tax credit that could threaten $1.5 billion in planned projects across the state.

A provision weakening the production tax credit was incorporated into the U.S. House bill endorsed by all four Kansas representatives. But executives of seven wind energy companies asked Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to encourage Republican U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran to keep changes to the tax credit out of the Senate’s bill and the final legislation.

Wind officials say the tax credit is originally scheduled to be phased out in 2020 based on a 2015 agreement approved by Congress. The House bill gets rid of that agreement.