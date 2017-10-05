Kansas Wesleyan student jailed for alleged on campus rapes

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen for alleged sex crimes in a college dorm.

Terrance Williams, 18, a member of the Kansas Wesleyan football team from Garland, Texas, is accused of sexually assaulting two different 18-year-old female students, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The victims told police of three separate sexual assaults that occurred since August in dorms on the KWU campus, 100 East Claflin Avenue in Salina, according to Forrester.

Williams remains jailed on requested charges of rape, sexual battery and criminal restraint. He is no longer listed on the KWU football roster. Coach Matt Drinkall has not issued a statement on Williams’ arrest.