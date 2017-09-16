Kansas State Fair – Day 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Today is day 9 at the Kansas State Fair and today is Heritage Farming Day

A couple of the things to check out today includes the 4-H Dog Show at the Bison Arena starting at 9 a.m.

And at 10:00 a.m. today is the Roy Coffey Antique Farm Machinery at the Administration Parking lot near the main entrance to the fair.

At 10:30 a.m. is the Glenda & Mike’s Magic and Ventriloquism Show – at the Nex-Tech Wireless Stage at Lake Talbott.

And at 7:30 p.m. this evening is the Chevelle concert at the Next Tech Wireless Grandstand. Tickets still available.