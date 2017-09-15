Kansas State Fair – Day 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – This is Day 8 at the Kansas State Fair and its also Midway Moonlight Madness from Noon to 11:00 p.m. Ride all the Midway rides you want during moonlight madness with the wristbands which can be purchased online or at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office at 20th & Poplar for only $25.00. One wristband voucher is good for one wristband day.

The Exotic Animal Petting Zoo opens again today at 10:00 a.m. located South of Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

There will be goats, a giant turtle, a llama, a giraffe and many more animals. Be sure to check out this free event. Kids and families are sure to enjoy this unique petting zoo experience.

Also check out the Celebrity Goat Milking at 2:30 p.m., in the Sheep, Swine and Goat Building.

This event brings local celebrities into the competition.

And tonight at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand, it’s Old Dominion with Special Guest RaeLynn – 7:30 p.m., Tickets $75,00, $45.00 and $25.00.

Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Old Dominion recently joined the performance lineup for the 52ndAcademy of Country Music Awards™ in Las Vegas in April.

The band released their first full-length album “Meat and Candy,” which was recently named RIAA-certified GOLD and called “deceptively smart, occasionally cheeky, stellar debut,” by Entertainment Weekly.

Old Dominion released their platinum two-week No.1 “Break Up With Him” and RIAA-certified Gold hit “Snapback” prior to their third single “Song For Another Time,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard and MediaBase in December 2016. In 2016, the band was named ACM New Group of the Year, ACCA Breakthrough Group of the Year, AIMP Songwriter Artist of the Year and Music Row Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.

RaeLynn

Singer/songwriter RaeLynn released her Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville debut single “Love Triangle” to radio on August 1 to rave reviews. The heartbreaking and emotionally raw video was released exclusively to

PEOPLE.com and CMT and is striking a visceral reaction at radio and with fans across the country.

RaeLynn has been one of the highest selling female country artists, alongside industry heavyweights Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, with her songs selling nearly 960,000 total digital copies and being streamed over 60 million times.

Her gold-certified hit single, “God Made Girls” was nominated for a 2016 Radio Disney Music Award for Favorite Country Song and she also received her first Academy of Country Music Award nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016. Other hits include “For A Boy,” “Always Sing,” “Boyfriend,” and “Kissin’ Frogs.”

For more information on Old Dominion and RaeLynn, please visit https://olddominionband.com‘ and http://raelynn.com.