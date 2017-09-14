Kansas State Fair: Day 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s Governor’s Day at the fair.

In addition to another Ride-O-Rama day at the fair, there will be plenty of other things to check out.

That includes the presentation of Governor’s Awards and Cookie Jar Presentation Sponsored by Kitchen Craft at 1:30 p.m. in the Domestic Arts Building.

This is a chance for fair visitors to put their baking skills to the test. Bake an assortment of cookies and place them in a decorated one-gallon-capacity jar. Cookie jar decoration counts for 40 pecent of the calculated score and cookies account for the remaining 60. This year’s winner will be invited to present the cookie jar to the Governor at the Domestic Arts Demonstration Kitchen. Awards will be presented by Lieutenant Governor of Kansas Jeff Colyer.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility will have a K-9 Unit Demonstration at 11:00 a.m. at the Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena.

And there will be a Forensics Showcase Presented by Sterling College at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Hansen Auditorium in the Encampment Building.

Sterling College is bringing new flavor to the educational events at the Kansas State Fair. Winners from the Spring 2016 Kansas State High School Activities Association Championship Competitions are showcased in the exhibitions today.

The first showcase will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Hansen Auditorium in the Encampment Building. Exhibitions continue at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., so be sure to watch Kansas High School Forensics royalty show off their skills. All schools are welcome to watch the various featured forensics events including speech and interpretation.

And at the Nex-Tech Grandstand, it is the group Smash Mouth performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.00, $30.00 and $20.00.

V multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated band Smash Mouth is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut, smash-hit album “Fush Yu Mang.” Released on July 8, 1997, “FYM” was a shocking — and industry-changing — success. Out of nowhere, the single “Walkin’ On The Sun” was an immediate international sensation. Quickly shooting to #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually boosting “FYM” sales to over 3 million copies in the U.S. alone. In the two decades since, Smash Mouth has not slowed down. In fact, they are as vital and vibrant as ever.

Most consider their masterpiece album to be “Astrolounge,” boasting three top-ten hits: “All-Star,” “Then The Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby.” Sales are nearly double those for their debut, approaching quadruple platinum status.

Smash Mouth’s third release features the first single “Pacific Coast Party” and the smash hit “I’m a Believer.” Around this time, Smash Mouth crossed over into the film world by providing the musical heart of the soundtrack for “Shrek,” and even making a cameo appearance in the movie “Rat Race.”

For more information on Smash Mouth, visit www.smashmouth.com.