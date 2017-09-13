Kansas State Fair: Day 6

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair continues with another Ride-O-Rama day from noon till 10 p.m.

Some of the highlights today include milking demonstrations sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers. Times are at Noon, 1:00, 2:00, and 6:00 p.m. at the Milking Parlor

You can also check out Gary Keenan, who is a chainsaw wood carver, at 1:00, 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. north of Lake Talbott.

And the Kansas Auctioneers Bid Calling Contest sponsored by Kansas Auctioneers Association is at 2:00 p.m. at the Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena.

There is still time to check out the Flippin’ Acrobatic Spectacular at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., in Gottschalk Park

Tonight at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand it’s the TobyMac concert. Tickets are still available at the state fair ticket office at 20th & Poplar.