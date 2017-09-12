Kansas State Fair: Day 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is Kansas Master Farmers and Master Homemakers day and $2.00 Tasting at the fair.

$2.00 Tuesday lets you pick a $2.00 portion of any fair food. Kansas State Fair concessionaires will offer $2.00 portions on every item on their menu.

You can also save money with your favorite vendors and merchants or explore new ones with a Sunflower Savings Coupon Book for $5.00. Use the coupons to purchase food and merchandise as you make your way around the fairgrounds. Coupon books can be purchased the at the gate.

Today is Ride-O-Rama from 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Get a Midway wristband online or from the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office at 20th & Poplar and redeem during Moonlight Madness, Ride-O-Rama and Last Blast dates and times. One wristband voucher is good for one wristband day.

Also, check out Glenda & Mike’s Magic and Ventriloquism Show at 10:30 a.m. daily at the Nex-Tech Wireless Stage at Lake Talbott.

There will be High School Debate Demonstrations sponsored by Kansas Wesleyan University. Times are 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Hansen Auditorium in the Encampment Building.

A favorite of the fair is the Comic Hypnotist Ron Diamond, daily at 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. That show is at the Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena.

Pig Races are daily at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., north of Bison Arena

At the Nex-Tech Grandstand tonight is The Charlie Daniels Band – 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55.00, $35.00 and $25.00.

For more information on the Charlie Daniels Band, visit www.charliedaniels.com.