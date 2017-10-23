Kansas schools won’t group by grade level for remake plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas public school officials are launching a project to overhaul the way education is delivered in the state.

The Kansas State Board of Education members were briefed about the program Wednesday. The “Kansans Can” vision is an initiative to completely change the way K-12 education is taught in Kansas over the next 10 years.

Officials say the project involves tearing apart a 100-year-old structure in which public education is organized around grade levels that are generally determined by a student’s age.

Seven school districts are expected to have new, individualized structures in place by August 2018.

State Education Commissioner Randy Watson says the project grew out of a statewide listening tour in 2015. People said they want schools to teach character development, citizenship and work ethics.